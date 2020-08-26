Previous
Next
Musing by brokenbird
25 / 365

Musing

This grand elephant looks deep in thought. Since I saw my first elephant at the circus, I have been fascinated by these magnificent beings.
26th August 2020 26th Aug 20

Pam

ace
@brokenbird
At quiet, private times, I focus on the story. With a click, the moment of a story is paused for all eternal time yet remains...
6% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise