Previous
Next
On Guard by brokenbird
28 / 365

On Guard

This noble eagle was on guard at the nest. I always take a deep breath when I am lucky enough to see this grand symbol.
28th August 2020 28th Aug 20

Pam

ace
@brokenbird
At quiet, private times, I focus on the story. With a click, the moment of a story is paused for all eternal time yet remains...
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

GaryW
Marvelous photo. fav
August 28th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise