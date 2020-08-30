Previous
Dolphin Play by brokenbird
30 / 365

Dolphin Play

I stood on the beach for 45 minutes waiting for something to happen that my feeble reflexes could catch. All you gifted photographers know what it is like to wait and wait and watch and hope you don't sneeze at the wrong time, hoping for THE shot.
30th August 2020 30th Aug 20

Pam

ace
@brokenbird
At quiet, private times, I focus on the story. With a click, the moment of a story is paused for all eternal time yet remains...
Milanie ace
Wow!
August 31st, 2020  
