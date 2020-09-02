Previous
Rock on Water by brokenbird
33 / 365

Rock on Water

The patterns change, the colors change...
neither waiting on nor rushing the other to
do the same, to understand, or even to accept.
2nd September 2020

Pam

ace
@brokenbird
At quiet, private times, I focus on the story. With a click, the moment of a story is paused for all eternal time yet remains...
