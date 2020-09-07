Previous
Achoo by brokenbird
38 / 365

Achoo

This little fellow blowing a bubble out his snoot was just a few inches away from my foot when I noticed him. Needless to say, after the click of my shutter, I scampered away as quickly as my clumsy feet could carry me. Whew!
7th September 2020 7th Sep 20

Pam

