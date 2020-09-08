Previous
Next
Home by brokenbird
39 / 365

Home

Barbed wire hints at the hard work of country life while a home for the birds hints at the big hearts of country folk. Don't know why this shows as a negative, but I am posting it anyway. Looks surreal on black.
8th September 2020 8th Sep 20

Pam

ace
@brokenbird
At quiet, private times, I focus on the story. With a click, the moment of a story is paused for all eternal time yet remains...
10% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise