Look Over There by brokenbird
48 / 365

Look Over There

For the next 5 days or so I will be posting my favorite pelican pictures. Hope you all enjoy. Thanks for checking in on this old lady.
16th September 2020 16th Sep 20

Pam

ace
@brokenbird
At quiet, private times, I focus on the story. With a click, the moment of a story is paused for all eternal time yet remains...
13% complete

Milanie ace
Love the way you caught their wings.
September 16th, 2020  
