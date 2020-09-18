Previous
Whaddya Say? by brokenbird
50 / 365

Whaddya Say?

Next in my pelican series...you talking to me? Heh heh.
18th September 2020 18th Sep 20

Pam

ace
@brokenbird
At quiet, private times, I focus on the story. With a click, the moment of a story is paused for all eternal time yet remains...
13% complete

Photo Details

Milanie ace
cute catch
September 18th, 2020  
