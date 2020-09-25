Previous
Home of Memory by brokenbird
57 / 365

Home of Memory

If only it could whisper the stories of those who lived and loved within its walls.
25th September 2020 25th Sep 20

Pam

@brokenbird
At quiet, private times, I focus on the story. With a click, the moment of a story is paused for all eternal time yet remains...
kali ace
might be horror stories
September 26th, 2020  
