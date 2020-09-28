Previous
Next
Well Turned by brokenbird
60 / 365

Well Turned

Mind boggling to think of how many greetings, stories, glad to see yous followed the turning of this doorknob.
28th September 2020 28th Sep 20

Pam

ace
@brokenbird
At quiet, private times, I focus on the story. With a click, the moment of a story is paused for all eternal time yet remains...
16% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise