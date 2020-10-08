Previous
I Never Saw a Seagull Yawn Before by brokenbird
70 / 365

I Never Saw a Seagull Yawn Before

These birds have an interesting habit of standing on one leg. I once gave a graduation speech on the topic of watching a seagull yawn. Well...you had to be there...heh heh.
8th October 2020

Pam

ace
@brokenbird
At quiet, private times, I focus on the story. With a click, the moment of a story is paused for all eternal time yet remains...
19% complete

