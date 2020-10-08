Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
70 / 365
I Never Saw a Seagull Yawn Before
These birds have an interesting habit of standing on one leg. I once gave a graduation speech on the topic of watching a seagull yawn. Well...you had to be there...heh heh.
8th October 2020
8th Oct 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pam
ace
@brokenbird
At quiet, private times, I focus on the story. With a click, the moment of a story is paused for all eternal time yet remains...
70
photos
10
followers
10
following
19% complete
View this month »
63
64
65
66
67
68
69
70
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close