Previous
Next
Smiley Face by brokenbird
71 / 365

Smiley Face

Was picking up black walnuts when this little fellow showed up to brighten my day and lighten my load. Have a great day all. May you find a smile as you go.
9th October 2020 9th Oct 20

Pam

ace
@brokenbird
At quiet, private times, I focus on the story. With a click, the moment of a story is paused for all eternal time yet remains...
19% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise