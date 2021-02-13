Previous
Little Girl in a Tub by brokenbird
Little Girl in a Tub

This two piece ceramic is well over 100 years old. My dad used to sell insurance. He met an older lady on a western Kansas farm while on his sales rounds. She gave it to him to give to his "little punkin."
Pam

