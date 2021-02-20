Previous
Candlesticks by brokenbird
101 / 365

Candlesticks

Candlesticks that only need a little flame. But the dark portrait is kind of neat, too.
20th February 2021 20th Feb 21

Pam

ace
@brokenbird
At quiet, private times, I focus on the story. With a click, the moment of a story is paused for all eternal time yet remains...
27% complete

