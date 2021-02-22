Previous
Music of the Night by brokenbird
103 / 365

Music of the Night

A composition in the works by candlelight.
22nd February 2021 22nd Feb 21

Pam

ace
@brokenbird
At quiet, private times, I focus on the story. With a click, the moment of a story is paused for all eternal time yet remains...
28% complete

Photo Details

