111 / 365
Dulcimer
Made this dulcimer decades ago. Love the sounds of the soul it makes.
2nd March 2021
2nd Mar 21
3
0
Pam
ace
@brokenbird
At quiet, private times, I focus on the story. With a click, the moment of a story is paused for all eternal time yet remains...
111
photos
11
followers
11
following
104
105
106
107
108
109
110
111
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
FinePix HS30EXR
Taken
2nd March 2021 5:30pm
kali
ace
well crafted, i would like to hear it
March 2nd, 2021
Milanie
ace
How nice to play something you've made yourself. Dulcimers make a beautiful sound
March 2nd, 2021
Babs
ace
Never seen one of these before, had to Google it, what a great sound it makes.
March 2nd, 2021
