Previous
Next
Dulcimer by brokenbird
111 / 365

Dulcimer

Made this dulcimer decades ago. Love the sounds of the soul it makes.
2nd March 2021 2nd Mar 21

Pam

ace
@brokenbird
At quiet, private times, I focus on the story. With a click, the moment of a story is paused for all eternal time yet remains...
30% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

kali ace
well crafted, i would like to hear it
March 2nd, 2021  
Milanie ace
How nice to play something you've made yourself. Dulcimers make a beautiful sound
March 2nd, 2021  
Babs ace
Never seen one of these before, had to Google it, what a great sound it makes.
March 2nd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise