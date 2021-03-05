Previous
Indian Flute by brokenbird
114 / 365

Indian Flute

Next to last shot in my musical instrument series. This Indian flute was a present to me from my loving husband shortly before he passed away. I will always treasure it.
5th March 2021

Pam

@brokenbird
