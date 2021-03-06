Previous
Next
Kalimba by brokenbird
115 / 365

Kalimba

This is the last of the musical instruments...whew. A kalimba is played with the thumbs. I have the blisters to prove it...heh heh.
6th March 2021 6th Mar 21

Pam

ace
@brokenbird
At quiet, private times, I focus on the story. With a click, the moment of a story is paused for all eternal time yet remains...
31% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Milanie ace
I've never heard of this one - quite neat looking
March 7th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise