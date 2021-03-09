Sign up
Various Stages of Melt
Last of the icicle pics. Moving on to spring pics. Daffodils are up! Weeds in the yard. Robins back. Yard work hurting my legs...heh heh. Can't wait to get rid of this winter.
9th March 2021
9th Mar 21
Pam
ace
@brokenbird
At quiet, private times, I focus on the story. With a click, the moment of a story is paused for all eternal time yet remains...
