125 / 365
Grandeur of Another Time
Some of the bulbs are out, but so are some of mine...heh heh.
16th March 2021
16th Mar 21
Pam
ace
@brokenbird
At quiet, private times, I focus on the story. With a click, the moment of a story is paused for all eternal time yet remains...
125
photos
12
followers
11
following
34% complete
View this month »
118
119
120
121
122
123
124
125
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
FinePix HS30EXR
Taken
8th August 2014 1:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
