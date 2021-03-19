Previous
On a Old Country Porch by brokenbird
On a Old Country Porch

The old watering can and rocker foreshadowed a person who loves to rock and nourish new life.
19th March 2021 19th Mar 21

Pam

ace
@brokenbird
At quiet, private times, I focus on the story. With a click, the moment of a story is paused for all eternal time yet remains...
