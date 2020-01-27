Previous
Next
Wall Mural by brokenweed
154 / 365

Wall Mural

Mapping Migration by Shira Walinshy, 10th and Dickinson, Philadelphia, PA
27th January 2020 27th Jan 20

Tracey Gill

@brokenweed
There is a lot of street art in Philly and I have been snapping pictures on walks with the dogs. These are mixture of...
42% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise