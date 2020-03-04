Previous
Next
Concrete Tower by brokenweed
191 / 365

Concrete Tower

Japanese Friendship Tower, N 3rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ
4th March 2020 4th Mar 20

Tracey Gill

@brokenweed
There is a lot of street art in Philly and I have been snapping pictures on walks with the dogs. These are mixture of...
52% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise