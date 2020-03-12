Previous
Painted Utility Box by brokenweed
198 / 365

Painted Utility Box

Bainbridge Green, Brainbridge St., Queens Village, Philadelphia, PA
12th March 2020 12th Mar 20

Tracey Gill

@brokenweed
There is a lot of street art in Philly and I have been snapping pictures on walks with the dogs. These are mixture of...
