Luke & I at Lennox

This is a Surfing spot at the Base of Lennox Headland. Luke is 1 of my NDIS Carers who still Surfs there - both on a Mal & a short board. Waves weren't big yesterday, but there's FINALLY decent swell. Lots Surfing.

We go there every Wednesday with our Coffees & watch the world go by (?bye?).