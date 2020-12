Pergola at Horseneck Beach

I actually took this picture a few weeks ago, but am learning to use layers in Photoshop. I have been taking pictures for a long time but this is my first time using this tool. The image is better and retained the color palette from my original changes. The sky is somewhat extreme, but it's a pleasant form of altered reality....This is a beach where Harry Callahan photographed often when he was not wandering the streets of Providence.