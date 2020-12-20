Previous
Home Away From Home by brotherone
6 / 365

Home Away From Home

Angelina's cafe is my home away from home. I am happy in this chair with a crossword puzzle.
20th December 2020 20th Dec 20

Fixing a Hole

@brotherone
Inveterate photography wanderer with a camera problem.
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

kali ace
Well you know I love this to bits , you look naturally relaxed, almost looks like a candid .
December 20th, 2020  
Fixing a Hole ace
@kali66 Thank you. It took me a bit to learn how to use the self-timer!
December 20th, 2020  
