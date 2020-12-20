Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
6 / 365
Home Away From Home
Angelina's cafe is my home away from home. I am happy in this chair with a crossword puzzle.
20th December 2020
20th Dec 20
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Fixing a Hole
ace
@brotherone
Inveterate photography wanderer with a camera problem.
6
photos
3
followers
11
following
1% complete
View this month »
1
2
3
4
5
6
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
LEICA M10
Taken
20th December 2020 11:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
@fiveplustwo-home
kali
ace
Well you know I love this to bits , you look naturally relaxed, almost looks like a candid .
December 20th, 2020
Fixing a Hole
ace
@kali66
Thank you. It took me a bit to learn how to use the self-timer!
December 20th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close