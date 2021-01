Megapixel Shmegapixel

Shot with a donated Kodak Easyshare 6.2 megapixel camera. At ISO 800 this once advanced camera shoots at 1.2 megapixels! This was taken using the camera’s sepia preset. Also donated were an old Polaroid land camera model 660 and Canon Sureshot 120 mega zoom. I am a magnet for old cameras! I do not know the camera exit for this image unless it shows in the info.