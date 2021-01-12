Previous
Overpass by brotherone
Overpass

Shot from my dashboard. Either I or the guy riding a bike on Allens Ave. are nuts. The jury is out on that one. I got (and used here) my favorite lens back from repair. If I had sent it to an authorized repair shop it would have cost me an arm and a leg. My guy, $15. Thanks to honest repairers. In the far background is Providence's Superman Building, an iconic structure that has been vacant for going on a decade. Hopefully, a use will be found for the building. This overpass is part of a huge undertaking involving fixing the decaying bridges in our State.
Fixing a Hole

ace
@brotherone
Inveterate photography wanderer with a camera problem.
Photo Details

