Sakonnet- by brotherone
33 / 365

Sakonnet-

Sakonnet Country Club, a tree I have photographed again and again. Kodak Ektar.
16th January 2021 16th Jan 21

Fixing a Hole

@brotherone
Inveterate photography wanderer with a camera problem.
Kathy A ace
Lovely shot, great use of negative space
January 16th, 2021  
