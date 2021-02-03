Previous
Next
Chelsea by brotherone
49 / 365

Chelsea

Laziness continues. This is a shot I took last summer with a 4x5 film camera.
3rd February 2021 3rd Feb 21

Fixing a Hole

ace
@brotherone
Inveterate photography wanderer with a camera problem.
13% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise