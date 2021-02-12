Reflections at Linden Place

Continuing on the "take one's surroundings for granted" theme, Linden Place (near my home) was built in 1810 for $60,000 (1.2M today) from proceeds of the slave trade. George DeWolf eventually lost the home to creditors and it was purchased by Samuel Colt whose wife Theodora was a DeWolf. Theodora restored the home and planted linden trees on the grounds and gave the home its name. It was designed by the famed architect Russell Warren who designed many beautiful homes in our town and surrounding communities that stand to this day. A claim to fame is the filming of a scene from The Great Gatsby where Robert Redford and Mia Farrow danced on the front lawn. Here is the article about the scene in our local paper. https://www.lindenplace.org/documents/bristol%20phoenix,%20page1,%201973-06-28%20(1).pdf
The building has magnificent columns in Warren's Grecian inspired style. These are reflections from the ornate wrought iron fencing near the front entryway. Picture a day as they say....