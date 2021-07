Haze from Fires

I loaded these images and all of them looked like there was a piece of gauze over my lens. This was the only one of about 20 I could salvage with processing. The smoke from wildfires is impacting the air. My new office will be the top floor of the white windows following the line from the gondola. The views are glorious (on what has become a clear day) down the Providence River into Narragansett Bay.