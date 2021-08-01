Previous
Whale Rock by brotherone
Whale Rock

First try at Milky Way. Exposure was too long. Micro Four Thirds is not the right tool. Too much noise at high ISO.
1st August 2021 1st Aug 21

Fixing a Hole

ace
@brotherone
Inveterate photography wanderer with a camera problem.
Wendy ace
This is still a very good shot of the Milky Way.
Really must give this a try one of these days.
August 1st, 2021  
Wendy ace
BTW - I love your foreground and composition - you put a lot of thought into this shot.
A FAV!
August 1st, 2021  
