Previous
Next
213 / 365
Whale Rock
First try at Milky Way. Exposure was too long. Micro Four Thirds is not the right tool. Too much noise at high ISO.
1st August 2021
1st Aug 21
2
1
Fixing a Hole
ace
@brotherone
Inveterate photography wanderer with a camera problem.
213
photos
36
followers
32
following
58% complete
View this month »
206
207
208
209
210
211
212
213
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-G9
Taken
31st July 2021 10:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Wendy
ace
This is still a very good shot of the Milky Way.
Really must give this a try one of these days.
August 1st, 2021
Wendy
ace
BTW - I love your foreground and composition - you put a lot of thought into this shot.
A FAV!
August 1st, 2021
