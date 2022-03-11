Sign up
Photo 397
Surfer
11th March 2022
11th Mar 22
Fixing a Hole
ace
@brotherone
Inveterate photography wanderer with a camera problem.
Photo Details
kali
ace
hang ten
March 14th, 2022
Fixing a Hole
ace
@kali66
It was a frigid day with howling winds. Waves were hard to come by. I walked the Norman Bird Sanctuary trails today, found one bird (the woodpecker). Then I went to the beach to photograph surfers and there were pretty much no waves. It was still great to get outside and get some good exercise. Our bulbs are starting to push up through the soil, so spring's salvation is near.
March 14th, 2022
