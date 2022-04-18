Previous
Cracks in the Armour by brotherone
Photo 429

Cracks in the Armour

Kennedy Plaza is quite a bleak place. It is a bus transit point plunked into the center of the city. There are people who instill fear, and people who instill pity....
18th April 2022 18th Apr 22

Fixing a Hole

