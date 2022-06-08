Previous
Sir Paul by brotherone
Photo 473

Sir Paul

It was a great concert. On this tour, Paul is performing the Abbey Road "Bathroom Window" sequence for the first time in a live show.
8th June 2022 8th Jun 22

Fixing a Hole

Photo Details

amyK ace
How cool to see.
June 10th, 2022  
