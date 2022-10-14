Cady and Confrontation

A word of caution. I took this lousy distorted picture at sunset with a go pro on a public dock at sunset. One of the boat slip tenants told me to leave since the dock was "private". I disagreed with him. It is the "Town Wharf" after all. He got nasty, I got nasty back and walked away. The next thing I know the police were scanning the waterfront with spotlights looking for me. I was standing at the dock astride the restaurant my dinner reservation was at. The officer and his backup approached me for "questioning", saying I had no right to walk on the town dock or to be on the restaurant's private dock - even though I was a patron of the restaurant. At that point, I knew it was an Alice in Wonderland situation and I got upset. The officer became very defensive and agitated. After I refused his request to "see some ID" and he became agitated and aggressive, I walked away and he left me alone. Mottos: Don't talk back to a policeman even when you are right or you may end up in jail or worse. Be cautious when taking pictures in public. Don't be like me, when people wrongfully object to you taking pictures when you have a right to. Just apologize and walk away.