Sarah From Scribble Time

There is a cigar bar near my office that I sometimes stop at before the ride home. This couple was in the corner, so I snapped their photo. I sent them a copy, and Sarah's contact info was Sarah from Scribble Time. There was nice light from the left windows, but I cropped the windows out to simplify things. Her acquaintance had just arrived from Jamaica. They were happy together. I like the high ISO grain. Shot yesterday, no picture taken today.