Waiting Game With Joe Mash Potatoes

Things are different today. I went to a bank to close out an account. After spending two hours filling out all the paperwork, I was told to just show up and the rest would take 5 minutes. I showed up, and sat in the lobby of the bank for an hour. The manager was at lunch and was supposed to be back 10 minutes after I arrived (martini's maybe??). At the end of the hour, I went and had lunch. I returned to the bank and he was in a meeting with another customer and they were both speaking a middle eastern language of some kind. Having nothing better to do, I took a picture of this fake potted plant. Ultimately, our meeting occurred and a half hour later I was finished with a check in my pocket. All told, it took me about 5 hours to close out a bank account. While I was in the bank, there was an older guy talking to a young receptionist. He was going on about his youth, and how his nickname was Joe Mash Potatoes, and lots more. In spite of it all, listening to Joe softened the blow.