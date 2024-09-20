Previous
Over yonder by browngirl
Over yonder

Just arrived in Walton with the family and here for a couple of days. I love walks along the coastline and could sit for hours. But I’d be doing it by myself as the family aren’t interested.
20th September 2024

Kazza

@browngirl
So I did my first 365 project back in 2012. I'm a little reticent about starting another one as the first one took so much...
