27 / 365
Ironmongers
This is a very traditional shop in central Hereford. You can tell which products have been in the window for a while as they are covered with a thick coat of brown dust. The shiny stuff is new stock.
17th November 2023
17th Nov 23
0
0
BJ Wales
@brrjhn
I live in South East Wales. I have cameras but tend to use a smartphone most of the time as it's less conspicuous.
