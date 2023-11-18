Previous
St Mary's Church by brrjhn
28 / 365

St Mary's Church

The local parish church. Parts of it date back a few hundred years but most of it is an eighteenth century rebuild.
18th November 2023 18th Nov 23

BJ Wales

@brrjhn
I live in South East Wales. I have cameras but tend to use a smartphone most of the time as it's less conspicuous.
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise