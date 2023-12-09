Sign up
34 / 365
Walk in the woods
Impromptu dog walk on the way to collect my son from a party.
9th December 2023
9th Dec 23
BJ Wales
@brrjhn
I live in South East Wales. I have cameras but tend to use a smartphone most of the time as it's less conspicuous.
