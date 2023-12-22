Previous
Homeward bound by brrjhn
37 / 365

Wandering through town after a meal to celebrate the season and the first time the whole family have been together since 2022.
22nd December 2023 22nd Dec 23

BJ Wales

@brrjhn
I live in South East Wales. I have cameras but tend to use a smartphone most of the time as it's less conspicuous.
Photo Details

