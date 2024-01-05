Sign up
Previous
40 / 365
High water
Quite a lot of flooding around yesterday and today. Seems to have been anticipated by the bridge builders 750 years ago.
5th January 2024
5th Jan 24
1
1
BJ Wales
@brrjhn
I live in South East Wales. I have cameras but tend to use a smartphone most of the time as it's less conspicuous.
Raymond Brettschneider
ace
Very wet indeed, but it does make for a pretty picture!
January 5th, 2024
