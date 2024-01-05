Previous
High water by brrjhn
40 / 365

High water

Quite a lot of flooding around yesterday and today. Seems to have been anticipated by the bridge builders 750 years ago.
5th January 2024 5th Jan 24

BJ Wales

@brrjhn
I live in South East Wales. I have cameras but tend to use a smartphone most of the time as it's less conspicuous.
10% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Raymond Brettschneider ace
Very wet indeed, but it does make for a pretty picture!
January 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise