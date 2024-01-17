Previous
Next
Village in Wales by brrjhn
50 / 365

Village in Wales

As opposed to a Welsh Village
17th January 2024 17th Jan 24

BJ Wales

@brrjhn
I live in South East Wales. I have cameras but tend to use a smartphone most of the time as it's less conspicuous.
16% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Lovely setting
January 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise