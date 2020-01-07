Sign up
Photo 3409
Not a lot of snow but freezing cold
7th January 2020
7th Jan 20
2
0
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. Our home is in Keswick, Ontario, very close...
5861
photos
84
followers
96
following
933% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS DIGITAL REBEL XS
Taken
6th January 2020 9:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
pics_by_bruni
carol white
ace
Looks very chilly
January 7th, 2020
Nina Ganci
As it does not really snow in our country, I find this fascinating indeed
Thanks for sharing your snow photos
January 7th, 2020
