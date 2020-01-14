Previous
Next
Gee I missed it by bruni
Photo 3416

Gee I missed it

14th January 2020 14th Jan 20

bruni

ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. Our home is in Keswick, Ontario, very close...
935% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

bruni ace
I watch the squirrels walk or jump across the neighbor's flooded frozen yard at times but they're so quick that unless I stand with the camera ready in hand and wait them, I miss the opportunity like this one.
January 14th, 2020  
Monica
Fun shot and explanation!
January 14th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise