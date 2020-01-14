Sign up
Photo 3416
Gee I missed it
14th January 2020
14th Jan 20
2
0
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. Our home is in Keswick, Ontario, very close...
5870
photos
84
followers
97
following
935% complete
View this month »
3409
3410
3411
3412
3413
3414
3415
3416
Latest from all albums
3411
3412
3413
1600
3414
3415
3416
1601
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot A2200
Taken
12th January 2020 7:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
bruni
ace
I watch the squirrels walk or jump across the neighbor's flooded frozen yard at times but they're so quick that unless I stand with the camera ready in hand and wait them, I miss the opportunity like this one.
January 14th, 2020
Monica
Fun shot and explanation!
January 14th, 2020
