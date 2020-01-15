Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3417
What have we here...
...just take a guess!
It's going to be a busy day today. Will get to your pictures as soon as I can.
15th January 2020
15th Jan 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. Our home is in Keswick, Ontario, very close...
5871
photos
84
followers
97
following
936% complete
View this month »
3410
3411
3412
3413
3414
3415
3416
3417
Latest from all albums
3412
3413
1600
3414
3415
3416
1601
3417
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS DIGITAL REBEL XS
Taken
14th January 2020 2:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
what_is_it
,
pics_by_bruni
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close